Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions.

This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,

Prodisee Pantry’s Deann Servos and Mark Wolfe stopped by the FOX10 Studios and spoke with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the pantry and this opportunity for children to get involved with a local charity.

