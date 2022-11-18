Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities.

Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m. regarding shots fired at Fast Track Tax Service.

According to detectives, the victim was reportedly standing in the parking lot of Fast Track Tax Service when the suspect approached him with a gun and began firing. Police said the victim was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered that an occupied building was hit with gunfire, as well.

Police said Allen Staten, 33, was picked up Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, following an investigation and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail. He is charged with assault, certain persons forbidden and shooting into an occupied building, according to jail records.

---

