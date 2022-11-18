Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

Allen Staten
Allen Staten(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities.

Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m. regarding shots fired at Fast Track Tax Service.

According to detectives, the victim was reportedly standing in the parking lot of Fast Track Tax Service when the suspect approached him with a gun and began firing. Police said the victim was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered that an occupied building was hit with gunfire, as well.

Police said Allen Staten, 33, was picked up Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, following an investigation and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail. He is charged with assault, certain persons forbidden and shooting into an occupied building, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
Folks pitching in after Mulherin Home catches fire Friday morning
Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday
A Baldwin County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit is on the scene of a standoff in Lillian.
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Lillian
Jason Carl Pears ... pleads guilty to fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program.
Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud