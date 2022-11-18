Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Detectives said the victim was found in a vehicle behind an abandoned fast food restaurant in the area of Helen and Elaine streets.

Police later identified the man as Terrance D Norris Jr.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

