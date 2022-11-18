MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire.

This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.

They were able to extinguish the flames pretty quickly with minor water damage. Investigators believe it started from an air conditioning unit.

No was hurt .

We’re told everyone on that side of the building was safely relocated to another part of the building.

