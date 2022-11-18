Mississippi Aquarium Holiday Photo-Op

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We learn more about the dolphins at the Mississippi Aquarium. They are also a special holiday photo opportunity.

Take a photo with a dolphin! Bring your family and friends for a memorable moment this holiday season. Send your special photo as a Christmas card, hang it as an ornament on the Christmas tree, or place it in a frame to enjoy all year long.

The photo package includes:

- One set-up and photo with a dolphin

- All digital photos

- Two prints in a framed folder

- One special acrylic snow globe frame

This experience is available for a limited time only, and space is limited. Advanced reservations are highly recommended!

https://www.msaquarium.org/events/2022/holiday-photos

---

