Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds.

Nia Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury, which now has formally charged her.

Bradley faces a charge of aggravated theft by deception, a relatively new charge that carries a penalty of five to 30 years in prison. She also has been charged with first-degree theft, a Class B felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors have alleged that Bradley put more than $200,000 worth of personal expenses on a credit card issued by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer System.

The grand jury also indicted her husband, Anthony Bradley, on two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, while reaffirmed a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.