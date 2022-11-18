Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation holds annual luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation’s annual luncheon kicked off at the Battle House Hotel and Spa yesterday.

Retired U.S. Navy Seal LT. Jason Redman spoke at the event and discussed his personal story, as well as what the event does for local law enforcement.

The foundation helps raise money for the city of Mobile’s police department where they may lack in funding in addition to providing assistance for families of officers who died in the line of duty or were injured.

