Mobile’s Christmas tree lighting set for Friday

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile will hold it’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday in Mardi Gras Park.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m., with Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

