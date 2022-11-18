Mobile’s Christmas tree lighting set for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile will hold it’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday in Mardi Gras Park.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m., with Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

