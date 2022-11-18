Mother’s Finest store owner speaks out following new court testimony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the Mobile store owner who was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back during a robbery.

It happened back in September at Mother’s Finest on Houston Street.

Investigators say two teens committed the senseless crime.

The owner Grover Stewart says his recovery has been rough but he’s determined to push through it.

Even though doctors say he’s paralyzed. He was released from the hospital on November 3.

Stewart says the boys accused of shooting him had just started coming to his store.

On Thursday new details came out about the armed robbery that left Stewart paralyzed. The bullet is still in his back.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley came into Mother’s Finest trying to rob him.

Stewart believes the boys were upset with him about something that happened the night before.

“It seemed like to me they had gotten pissed off about something the night before,” Stewart explained. “Because they didn’t have enough money to pay for what they tried to purchase. They came back the next day, they shot me in my back for no reason.”

In court Thursday, a Mobile police detective testified that the 16-year-old boy confessed that Bradley put him up to the shooting.

When questioned by investigators Bradley denied any responsibility for the shooting, also denying that he ever had a gun, the officer testified.

Stewart has a much different version of what happened.

“I had no idea he was going to do anything like that. That’s why I wasn’t watching him that much,” Stewart said. “I just thought they was in there kidding around. I asked him what you doing at that door? I turned back around he asked me, where your money at? He didn’t try to get any money he just shot and walked back out the door.”

As he continues to recover Stewart thanks everyone for their prayers and says he has every intention of returning back to the store.

“Keep praying for me I can feel those prayers going through my legs right now,” he said. “Keep supporting Mother’s Finest until I get back.”

This case is headed to a grand jury which will decide whether to hand up an indictment.

