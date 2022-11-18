Poarch Creek of Band Indians 50th Anniversary Thanksgiving Pow Wow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In 1971, the first Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thanksgiving Pow Wow was created as a homecoming for its Tribal Members. The event become so popular that in the 1980′s, Poarch opened its doors to welcome all tribes, as well as the general public from near and far. The primary goal was to create an opportunity for everyone to experience the rich history and traditions of American Indians on Poarch’s original tribal reservation land.

Today, tens of thousands of people attend the Poarch Creek Pow Wow held on Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, to enjoy fellowship with different cultures and experience firsthand the authentic songs, dances, and foods of American Indians across the United States, right here in Poarch, Alabama.

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot November 24th (only)

- Registration: 6:00AM

- Race: 7:00AM-9:00AM

Gates Officially Open for Activities November 24th and November 25th

- 10:00AM

Poarch Creek Annual Princess Contest November 24th (only)

- 11:30AM

The Grand Entry November 24th

- 1:00PM

The Grand Entry November 25th

- 12:00PM

Dancing and Drumming Contests will run throughout each day.

$5 admission for adults and children ages 7 or older. Children ages 6 and under are free. Guests can enjoy food vendors, craft booths, artisanal tribal vendors, traditional tribal dance contests, tribal drum contests, Thanksgiving Day 5K (known as the Turkey Trot), and watch the selection of the Poarch Creek Princesses.

Poarch Creek Band of Indians

50th Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow

6477 Jack Springs Road

Atmore, Alabama 36502

https://pci-nsn.gov/annual-thanksgiving-pow-wow

