Prichard police recruit arrested on rape, sodomy charges

CHICASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department arrested a Prichard police recruit Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

According to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office, Brian Lacey was booked into Metro Jail Thursday afternoon.

The prosecutor’s office said the alleged incident took place at a home in Chickasaw and that the victim is known to Lacey.

It is unclear when the incident took place.

Lacey, 36, is not yet a sworn officer with the Prichard Police Department and it is unclear how long he served as a recruit. Jail records list his city of residence as Mobile.

Lacey is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday morning.

FOX 10 will have more details as they become available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.