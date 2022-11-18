Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas.

In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program.

Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply at 301 E. 3rd St. in Bay Minette in the building behind the jail.

Applications are being from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 1.

In Prichard, the Prichard Fire Department is taking applications for people who need assistance with toys.

This is for Prichard residents only, officials stressed.

Residents can apply at the Prichard Fire Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 30.

