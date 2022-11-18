Three arrested in Bay County in connection to overdose deaths

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a press conference Friday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of three suspects allegedly connected to overdose deaths in the county.

On Oct. 6 of last year, deputies were sent to a home for a welfare check. According to officials, the victim was found dead lying next to a used syringe, along with a cotton swab and a greenish liquid. Deputies say the liquid was tested and came up positive for fentanyl, and an autopsy showed the victim’s body had fentanyl in their system that was many times over the sufficient amount to cause death.

BCSO Criminal Investigations state after starting an investigation, Danielle Michelle Cooper was identified as the person who provided the victim with the substance.

When a search warrant was done on Cooper’s residence, officials allegedly found a similar greenish substance that also tested positive for fentanyl, along with 28.3 grams of the substance at Cooper’s house.

On May 3 of this year, Mary Elizabeth Guest allegedly gave two victims one-third each of fentanyl she had purchased. Deputies say both overdosed, and at one point, 911 was called.

According to officials, the first victim had Narcan administered, recovered, and was transported to the local hospital. However, the second victim did not respond when administered Narcan, was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

BCSO deputies say an investigation led them to link the two overdoses to Guest.

In June 6 of this year, officials say Joseph Bourgoin allegedly provided a victim with five blue “M30″ pills. The victim reportedly used the pills that evening and overdosed, and later found dead.

When officers arrived on the scene, the blue pills were found along with a syringe and a spoon with blue residue next to the victim. The items reportedly tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators say they were later able to determine Bourgoin provided the pills.

All three suspects are set to be charged with manslaughter.

“It is imperative to take the fight against fentanyl right to the person responsible for knowingly and willingly delivering it,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “These defendants are responsible for the deaths of these victims.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.