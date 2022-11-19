Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System.

One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The teacher was taken to the hospital but there has been no word on the extent of her injuries.

FOX10 News is working to get more information about this story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.