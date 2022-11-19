Advertise With Us
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say

Mobile County Public School System
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System.

One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The teacher was taken to the hospital but there has been no word on the extent of her injuries.

FOX10 News is working to get more information about this story.

