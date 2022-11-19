Cloudy, cool, and some showers on the way…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.

Sunday will be most cloudy and chilly with lows around 40 and highs in the mid 50s again.

There will be a warming trend next week as we head towards Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, some scattered rain will be possible.

