Dog expected to make full recovery after sustaining gunshot wound

(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dog is expected to make a full recovery after a police officer shot it in self defense, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, an officer was investigating a suspicious person at an abandoned house on the 6000 block of Old Pascagoula Road. When the officer approached the subject, her dog charged at the officer aggressively, police said. The officer attempted to create distance between himself and the dog, however, the dogs aggression forced the officer to shoot the animal.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

