Fairhope man dies after crashing into tree

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cameron J. Buchanon, 21, was killed when the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Authorities said Buchanan was not using wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around midnight on Ingleside Avenue, about a mile south of Fairhope, ALEA said.

ALEA’s troopers continue to investigate the crash.

