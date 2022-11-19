Advertise With Us
Fairhope man dies after crashing into tree

(WIBW)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cameron J. Buchanon, 21, was killed when the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Authorities said Buchanan was not using wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around midnight on Ingleside Avenue, about a mile south of Fairhope, ALEA said.

ALEA’s troopers continue to investigate the crash.

