Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition.

The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

The offender is in custody at Fairhope Jail awaiting transport to the Baldwin County Jail, police said.

