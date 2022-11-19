Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire.

Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.

Temporary housing is being arranged for the people who were in the apartment that was destroyed.

---

