Mobile man facing child porn possession charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities executing a search warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 16 arrested a 39-year-old Mobile man on a child pornography possession charge.

Brendon Gaines Howard was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail for possession of child pornography and later released, jail records show.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, special agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) ICAC Task Force, the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed the search warrant in the 8500 block of Vintage Woods Drive in Mobile in relation to an ongoing ICAC investigation.

No further details were released. The investigation continues and once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

Howard has a hearing set for Nov. 29,according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.