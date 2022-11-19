MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree.

The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard.

MPD Chief Paul O. Prine will light The Giving Tree, acknowledging all victims of crime and the family members affected. MPD chaplains will serve refreshments.

Throughout the year, the MPD Victim Services Unit provides services to victims of crime. In addition, officers will provide Christmas gifts for the victims’ children this holiday season.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.