Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday

(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree.

The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard.

MPD Chief Paul O. Prine will light The Giving Tree, acknowledging all victims of crime and the family members affected. MPD chaplains will serve refreshments.

Throughout the year, the MPD Victim Services Unit provides services to victims of crime. In addition, officers will provide Christmas gifts for the victims’ children this holiday season.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File)
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
Prichard city seal
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard
Brendon Gaines Howard
Mobile man facing child porn possession charge
Fairhope man dies after crashing into tree