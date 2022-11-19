Record crowd shows up for Mobile Christmas Tree Lighting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is decking the halls -- gearing up for Christmas. The big tree at Mardi Gras Park was turned Friday night making way for the busy holiday season.

Like the green and red of the Mobile skyline -- nothing says Christmas quite like the Nutcracker.

“I really love the holiday spirit that the Nutcracker gives us. It’s just a great experience,” said Elizabeth Ringold, Mobile Ballet.

With dreams of dancing on the stage -- the Mobile Ballet had every little girl’s attention.

“I really enjoy the dancing and the music. Lee: You like the music? What do you think about the ballet dancers up there twirling? -- Good,” said one littel girl.

The Mobile Parks and Recreation Community Choir sang several holiday favorites -- including “Silent Night.”

With the lights up -- the most wonderful time of year has returned. While some were sending letters to the North Pole -- 4-year-old Everleigh Hamby was taking her wish list straight to the big man in red!

“Everleigh: Because he’s going to give me presents! Lee: Have you been good? -- Everleigh: Yes! Lee: What do you want for Christmas this year? -- Everleigh: A lot of presents... A basketball... And more -- (laughs)!”

With the crowding counting down from 10 -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson had some help turning on the lights!

“To see the response from the citizens -- it’s just very gratifying -- because it’s about quality of life. And if you look around here - it’s One Mobile! I mean you see everybody here -- so really cool stuff,” said Mayor Stimpson.

Speaking of cool stuff -- take a look at all that snow. It’s all a reminder of what this time of year is all about!

“Just being together. Yes it’s our second year together at Christmas. Special time of year,” said one couple.

The big Christmas tree will stay lit up through the New Year and eventually transform into a Mardi Gras tree -- just in time for Carnival season.

