Saturday showers possible

(WALA) - Another chilly night is expected tonight. Temperatures will not be quite as cold as last night. Scattered clouds will track into the area limiting the cooling. Do expect readings in the upper 30s by mid- to late evening.

A few light showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are 30% and rain totals should be rather light.

We do see an increase in moisture beginning on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This sets the stage for rain chances for the holiday and into Black Friday. However, recent trends in the models show only scattered chances of rain.

The tropics are quiet and severe storms are not expected through early next week.



