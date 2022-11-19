Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage collection in Prichard, city officials announced.

For residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday, the Prichard Public Works will instead collect garbage on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to city officials.

For more information, residents can call Prichard 311 at 251-452-7841

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.