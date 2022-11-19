Top Golf breaking ground in the new year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s next hottest attraction is on its way.

Crews are planning to break ground for a new Top Golf in McGowin Park as soon as January. That is once bids are finalized next month.

Mobile’s Chamber of Commerce is hoping local businesses will want to join the project. David Rodgers with the Chamber said it should take eight months to build, giving Mobile a dazzling new past-time by this time next year.

“This is a huge opportunity for us on economic development side of things,” said Rodgers. “We’re going to be drawing in from multiple states, the Florida panhandle and Mississippi gulf coast, so it’s great to have this right here in Mobile at a great location.”

The Chamber wants local businesses in on the action. By launching an initiative called ‘Mobile First’ any contractor, service-provider, or supplier could be a part of the project, like with food and drink vendors.

“Companies that are interested can absolutely get in touch with us, the Mobile Chamber, and learn how to sign up,” he said. “For us and our chamber membership department, we are able to allow these kinds of opportunities like Mobile First for our members and businesses that are looking to do business with some of our companies that we are able to locate here.”

The Hollywood Theatre in McGowin Park was knocked down last month to make room for Top Golf. While some locals are sad to see it gone, they’re ready for the next feature to play.

“At first, I was sad to see Hollywood go, but I’m glad they are bringing something new to Mobile,” said Chantaye Turner. “I’m happy, and I’m really excited, and whenever it opens, I’m excited to go.”

According to the Chamber, the project costs $22 million and will create 150 new jobs.

