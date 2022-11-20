Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday evening.

The Tigers scored first with 7:16 left to play in the first quarter as running back Tank Bigsby rushed up the middle for a touchdown - after a drive of 13 plays and 68 yards.

With 37 seconds left in the first quarter, Auburn extended its lead over Western Kentucky with a 51-yard field goal. This came after a drive of 9 plays and 37 yards.

The Hilltoppers were finally able to add their first points to the game in the second quarter. Western Kentucky’s Brayden Narveson scored a 27-yard field goal.

But Auburn defended their lead over WK as they scored a 20-yard touchdown - with 7:21 left before halftime.

Minutes later, the Hilltoppers returned with a 22-yard TD, closing the scoring gap.

And with just six seconds left in the second quarter, Western Kentucky scored a 27-yard TD to tie the game 17-17.

The tie was finally broken in the third quarter. With 7:17 left to play, Auburn’s Alex McPherson scored a 28-yard field goal.

With just over a minute left in the third quarter, Auburn widened the lead as the Tigers scored a 35-yard touchdown.

With 7:48 left to play in the game, the Tigers got a 40-yard touchdown, which led to Auburn doubling its points over WK, 34-17.

Auburn didn’t stop there though. With 6:15 left to play, the Tigers intercepted the ball and scored another touchdown.

The Tigers went on to beat the Hilltoppers 41-17.

Auburn, 5-6, will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in the Iron Bowl next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

