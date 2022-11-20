Buy a Tree, Change a Life at Pathway Church this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to Christmas, the staple of the holiday for many is the Christmas tree.

Pathway Church in Mobile is helping folks find the perfect tree and helping children in need locally and globally. It’s called Buy a Tree, Change a Life.

“The way that it works here, is that every donation above the cost of your Christmas tree goes straight to cause so we’re helping children here locally, boys and girls club, women’s resource center, we partner with them, some local schools,” said Kelly Johnson, the Director, “and globally we help children in Cambodia, Jerusalem.”

Kelly Johnson, who is the nationwide director of Buy a Tree, Change a Life said the idea was born in 2012 after figuring out a way to raise money for a family who wanted to adopt a little girl from Ethiopia. From there, their idea took off.

“This year across the country we are in 21 states, we have 68 churches and we’ve raised almost 6 million dollars over the last 11 years and given every single penny away to help children,” said Johnson.

With hundreds of fresh trees to choose from, customers Mary and Crystal said they came to Pathway Church to buy their tree because they knew it was going to benefit someone in need.

“We heard it was going to help the children locally and globally so this is Christmas time so what better way to help even more,” said Crystal Peoples.

“The trees here are really nice and I think it will help a lot of people out for the holidays,” said Mary Anthony.

And if you’re feeling extra generous, there’s the Rock Box. It’s a chance for folks to pay more for their tree. The person who pays the most gets a bell ring, and their name is written on the board.

“The next person comes in there like oh what’s the rock box? Well, that’s our biggest donation of the day. What’s it at? So they give a little more than the person before them, their name goes in the rock box, we celebrate and that generosity just goes on throughout the day,” said Johnson.

100 percent of the proceeds raised from sales, will go towards helping children in need in the community and across the globe in challenging places.

Johnson calls the event a win-win for everyone.

If you would like to buy a tree and change a life, you can visit Pathway Church.

To find out the location and hours of operation, click here for more info.

