City of Mobile hosts first-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall.

The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students

Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever Mobile Stem Fest.

With over 40 different hands-on stem-related activities, there were plenty of opportunities for kids to learn, discover, and even build.

“I drew out this shape on a piece of film and a lady cut it with a burning wire,” said Eli Lindsey, “And I put tape to make it look cool.”

Six-year-old Eli Lindsey was proud of the wind-powered car he built.

Many kids had a blast at the Stem Fest. Morgan Niles shared all the new things she was able to learn in such a short amount of time.

“I learned how to make a pressure happen with the Alka-Seltzer and vinegar,” said Morgan Niles, “And I made vibration with my hands, but alcohol on my hands and rub it.”

After seeing an experiment involving a gummy bear catching on fire and becoming a fireball, 12-year-old mason Cosby said it piqued his interest in becoming a chemist and that he’s a huge fan of STEM.

“I love STEM,” said Mason Cosby, “you get to do experiments, you get to learn a lot because science is everything, but STEM is fun overall.”

The City of Mobile teamed up with the non-profit organization STEM NOLA to help students all over Mobile, learn about STEM in an enjoyable, fun, and impactful way.

“Nine years ago we started STEM NOLA in our garage because my two sons wanted to know more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Now we have the opportunity to come to a city like Mobile,” said Dr. Kelvin Mackie, the Founder of the non-profit.

STEM NOLA’s mission is to grow and inspire future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs.

“We see our jobs have been automated we have to expose our kids as early as possible to stem so they have an understanding of the careers of the 21st century,” said Dr. Mackie.

Dr. Mackie said he hopes the event helps to develop kids’ interest in stem into a full-blown passion.

If you missed Stem Fest, organizers said that they will be back next month.

