Clouds will hang tough and then slowly clear…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday started cloudy and chilly with lows around 40. Skies should stay gray with stubborn cloud cover through much of the day, but we will eventually clear west to east. How much sun you see will depend on where you live. Area’s west of I-65 should see a bit of sun late in the day, but areas east of I-65 likely won’t see clearing until after sunset. It will stay fairly cool with highs in the mid 50s again.

We will have a chilly start on Monday with lows in the mid 30s and some inland areas dropping to freezing. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

After that, there will be a warming trend as we head towards Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day highs will be around 70. We will also have a small chance of rain, around 30%, hopefully not enough though to ruin any holiday plans.

Have a great Sunday!

