Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays.

Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community.

According to the church, its mission is all about serving people, especially this time of year when the need is great.

“We have a great team of volunteers who have cooked,” said Amber Mertens. “(The people they serve) deserve to have plated food and served food and we just wanted to serve our community here this holiday season. In the future, we just hope to be able to draw in more people and this being the first year. Not really sure where we’re going in the next year, but we do know that this will not be our only community event. We are all about serving people.”

The church gave a special thanks to all the volunteers who helped make the event a success.

