Missing 77-year-old man found safe in Camden, AL

UPDATE: Elliott Jackson Sr. has been found safe in Camden, Ala., according to the Mobile Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused.

Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.

According to MPD, Jackson drove away when left waiting unattended in his relative’s truck

Jackson was wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, beige jeans and gray house slippers, according to police. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elliott Jackson Sr. is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

