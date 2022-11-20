Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m.

Police say the suspect is in custody at the hospital but has not yet been identified publicly, as of Sunday morning, according to KKTV.

