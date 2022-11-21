Advertise With Us
Bone chilling cold start to the morning

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a bone chilling cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s for most spots. You’ll definitely need the jackets before you head outside!

Thankfully, we start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to low 60s later today. Some cold rain to the west of I-55 is tracking East and we’ll have to monitor that carefully over the next few hours to see if any of it can reach us. It’s unlikely to but we are expecting some cold rain to arrive this evening. Rain coverage will be at 30%. We won’t be as cold tonight with an overnight low in the mid 40s.

Expect highs in the low 70s by Thanksgiving day, but we’ll also have to dodge some rain too. Rain coverage will be at 40% for most of Thanksgiving weekend.

