Holiday Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into tonight, clouds will build. An isolated shower is possible for our inland counties later this evening. Temperatures will dip down into the upper-30s for our inland areas, and elsewhere will mainly see the mid-40s.

Your Tuesday is looking nice, with daytime highs continuing in the lower-to-mid 60s and increased cloud cover. An isolated shower is possible at any time, but those chances increase around 9 PM for our southern counties.

Looking ahead toward midweek, we will gradually warm up. Thanksgiving is looking to be mild, with daytime highs in the upper-60s and the lower-70s. Rain chances are at about 40% for Thanksgiving day. Models are still in disagreement with the timing. As of right now, most want to bring in late rain shower chances but stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest details

Sunshine comes back just in time for the weekend.

Have a great week!

