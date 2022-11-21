Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’

The 75 year tradition goes strong
President Biden pardons a turkey
President Biden pardons a turkey(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two lucky turkeys are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Chocolate and Chip were selected for the official presidential turkey pardon.

It was different kind of diplomacy with turkey.

Before receiving the coveted presidential pardon, these two Very Important Poultries got the plastic carpet roll-out this weekend.

Chocolate and Chip gobbled up the attention.

They spent a night at the luxury Willard Hotel before their big day. Word is they hit the mini bar pretty hard, but have since gone cold turkey.

Ronnie Parker with the National Turkey Federations says these two normally don’t ruffle feathers.

“These turkeys are very well behaved,” said Parker. “And so we work with them very hard over the last four or five weeks. And the two that behave themselves the best are the two that made the trip.”

Congressman Dan Bishop who represents Monroe, where these birds were hatched, says it’s a great honor for North Carolina.

“It all looks fun and easy,” said Bishop. “I can tell you there are times that are not easy in that farming operation and in all others across the country. Backbreaking, hard work. And but it’s amazing how it produces marvelous Americans”

There won’t be any postpartum depression here. Chocolate and Chip will go back to North Carolina, where they’re going to live out the rest of their days at N.C. State as part of their agricultural/poultry studies program.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office
Alabama’s newly elected secretary of state has informed the Electronic Registration Information...
State requests withdraw from Electronic Registration Information Center
It appears there were exactly the same number of people looking to elect Republican Mike...
Race for sheriff of south Alabama county tied at 2,225 votes each
A new leader will take the reigns in Alabama’s House of Representatives in 2023. Representative...
Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session
FOX10 News Byron Day’s Interview with Congressman Jerry Carl
FOX10 News Byron Day’s interview with Congressman Jerry Carl