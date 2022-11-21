Prichard solid waste collection Thanksgiving schedule

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard Public Works Department has released a schedule advisory pertaining to solid waste collection during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

1. Those originally scheduled for garbage pickup on (Thanksgiving) Thursday will have their garbage picked up one day earlier on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

2. Those originally scheduled for a Friday pickup will have their garbage picked up on Friday, November 25, 2022.

For more information, you can call Prichard 311 at 251-452-7841

