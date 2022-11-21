Advertise With Us
Recount shows incumbent Conecuh County sheriff ahead by 1 vote

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The recount results are in for the previously tied sheriff’s race in Conecuh County.

The secretary of state’s office shows the unofficial results as 2,224 votes for the Democratic incumbent, Randy Brock. His Republican challenger, Maxwell Blackmon, has 2,223 votes. There were also seven write-ins.

These results have not yet been certified.

The recount was triggered after both candidates found themselves tied with 2,225 votes from the general election, according to the Conecuh County probate judge’s office.

