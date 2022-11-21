USA Health gains approval to build freestanding surgery center in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health has gained approval to build a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center on its West Mobile Campus that is currently home to the USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department and USA Health Medical Office Building.

The state’s Certificate of Need Review Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the center, which will be located along Hillcrest Road near the University of South Alabama in west Mobile, according to a USA Health news release.

“We are very grateful to have the support of the review board on this project, which will give residents of west Mobile more convenient access to outpatient surgery services backed by academic medicine,” said Owen Bailey, chief executive officer for USA Health, for the news release. “This allows us to fulfill our mission to help people lead longer, better lives.”

The 28,000-square-foot center will house six operating rooms and two procedure rooms for multiple outpatient procedures in the specialties of orthopaedics, ENT, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, neurosurgery, gastrointestinal, pediatric surgery and general surgery.

“Not only will the new surgery center provide timely care for outpatient surgical procedures, but it also will enable us to train future physicians in multiple specialties,” said John V. Marymont, vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama, for the release.

The West Mobile Campus opened in March 2022 with the dedication of the Freestanding Emergency Department.

