Baldwin County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta.

BCSO does not believe she is in danger and asks that If you see Ava or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

---

