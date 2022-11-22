Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile

Ava Elizabeth Maudlin
Ava Elizabeth Maudlin(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta.

BCSO does not believe she is in danger and asks that If you see Ava or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash
Horachio C. Tate
Update: Chickasaw Police make arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Kimberly Robles
“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway
“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast