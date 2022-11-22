Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash

A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.
A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.(WECT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash.

Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.

Luper was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast
Fugitive files: Nov 22, 2022
Fugitive files: Nov 22, 2022
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
Wife of Dew Drop Inn owner struck, killed while crossing Old Shell Road