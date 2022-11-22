Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash.

Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.

Luper was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

