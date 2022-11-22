Advertise With Us
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

A Mobile mother accused in the death of her six year old son remains in Metro Jail without bond. We’re also finding out more on what investigators say happened.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury.

Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death.

According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body last December at the Oak Knoll Apartments on Navco Road. Investigators said they believe the child had been dead a week.

Authorities said they believe the child died from ingesting “substantial levels of oxycodone and alcohol.”

Rankins remains in jail without bond.

---

