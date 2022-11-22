Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro.

Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time.

Newburn was already charged with possession of stolen property and third-degree escape and has now tacked on a manslaughter charge.

Initially, Mobile County deputies said they wanted Newburn for allegedly breaking into houses in west Mobile. Surveillance video showed investigators walking through a family’s backyard, hot on his trail.

Newburn continued to elude law enforcement and that’s when days later, investigators said he was involved in a deadly wreck in Grand Bay, driving a stolen car, which killed 24-year-old Abby Pickard of Summit, Mississippi.

MCSO said the stolen car came from D. Wallace Auto. The owner of the car lot said his condolences go to Abby’s family.

“My heart goes out to the family,” said Corey Wallace, owner of D. Wallace Auto. “That’s all I got to say. My cars, that’s material things, that can be replaced, but that girl’s life can’t.”

Newburn was denied bond at his hearing Monday. His arraignment is set for Tuesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.