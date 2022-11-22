Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Sand Ridge Road, about one mile south of Citronelle in Mobile County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

