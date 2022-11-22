Governor Kay Ivey has halted executions in the state following another botched attempt last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has put a stop to lethal injection executions and has ordered a top to bottom review of the state’s capital punishment system.

Her decision comes after two failed executions in the past two months.

Kenneth Smith was scheduled to be killed by lethal injection last week, but it was stopped because of issues with IV lines.

The same thing happened to Alan Eugene miller in September.

Ivey also asked the state to withdraw motions seeking an execution date for James Edward Barber. The Governor’s statement says in part.

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right.”

National groups like the Death Penalty Information Center agree that an investigation is necessary.

“Having an investigation is really needed to figure out what’s going on and why there’s such a consistent problem of patterns here. We know that in the time that Alabama has had to stop three executions, no other state has had to do that. It’s something that’s really rare,” Deputy Director Ngozi Ndulue said.

But while they agree that an investigation needs to take place, the DPIC don’t believe that the Alabama Department of Corrections should be the one to lead it.

“There are questions over secrecy and transparency with the way that Alabama conducts its executions that I think it would be really hard to get good answers from if the DOC is the only entity that is in charge of this. If there’s not some type of independent oversight, there,” Ndulue said.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm released his own statement saying in part.

“…The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.”

It’s unknown how long this investigation will take.

---

