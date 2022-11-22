Advertise With Us
Kenny Chesney coming to Orange Beach in 2023 for ‘I Go Back’ tour

Kenny Chesney's 2023 tour will make a stop at The Wharf in Orange Beach on May 27
Kenny Chesney's 2023 tour will make a stop at The Wharf in Orange Beach on May 27(Source Kenny Chesney official website)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Country music star Kenny Chesney is going back to his roots for his 2023 tour.

His new “I Go Back” tour will have 21 stops, including two in Alabama.

He’ll perform in Birmingham on April 12 at Legacy Arena at The BJCC, then at The Wharf in Orange Beach on May 27.

Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

