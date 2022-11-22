Advertise With Us
A milder start to the day

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. The sky has become mostly cloudy and will stay that way with only peeks of sunshine mixed in.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon and will move into the low 70s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Our morning temps will stay in the upper 40s to upper 50s for the next 7 days so we definitely don’t have to worry about freezing temps for a while. We’ll see 20% coverage for light rain today, but the big rain chances come over the Thanksgiving weekend. Most of the rain will come Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday. For now, the rain coverage is 60% wtih a few storms mixed in. Severe weather is unlikely but we’ll keep watching for any changes to the forecast. We should be back in solid sunshine by Sunday.

