Prodisee Pantry held its annual food distribution drive today in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry’s annual food distribution drive was held in Spanish Fort today.

The drive was open to residents who did not receive a voucher for last Sunday’s drive and individuals had to show proof of residency in Baldwin County.

Food boxes were handed out beginning at 9:00 a.m. and lasted until 11:30 a.m.

For more information, you can contact the Prodisee Pantry at (251)-626-1720.

