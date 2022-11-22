Single-vehicle crash claims the life of an Atmore woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman.

Tara R. Nelson, 46, was fatally injured when the 2015 Kia Cadenza she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Booneville Road, approximately eight miles northwest of Atmore, in Escambia County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

