“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cars lined up in downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, to receive a free turkey.

Two hundred and fifty of the gobblers were given away.

The second annual turkey drive put on by “Treated by T” was held outside Kanary Bar on Jackson Street.

The owner Terrica Sampson says after such a successful event last year they wanted to continue to provide help for these families in need, especially with the rising grocery prices.

One woman who came out, Glenda Holcombe, told FOX 10 News how much she appreciated the help.

“This is gonna help me a whole lot because I am a grandmother. My daughter passed and she left five kids plus two grandkids,” Holcombe said. “And so this right here will be a big help for me to help feed them.”

Sampson also expressed how much she enjoyed giving back to the community during these difficult times.

“We take that very near and dear to our heart and we just want to help out even if it’s just a small something small like a turkey or ham,” Sampson said. “Something small like that can help someone’s day.”

Sampson says a special treat was also given out to anyone who came and got their bird Monday.

She hopes to host this event again next year.

