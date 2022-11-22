Update: Chickasaw Police make arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Kimberly Robles

UPDATE: Chickasaw Police have made an arrest in the murder of the 21-year-old Kimberly Robles.

Horachio C. Tate was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday and is charged with murder.

Original Story: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller has identified the victim in Thursday night’s deadly shooting.

Twenty-one-year-old Kimberly Robles was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting according to investigators.

Chief Miller says now they’re working to identify the car the suspects were driving.

“We are looking at some already obtained video however we need to do a few things to it to enhance it and get a little bit better picture as to what the video may show,” Chief Miller said. “As best as we can tell right now it’s a dark sedan.”

A man who was detained on scene Thursday was arrested, but because of previous outstanding warrants.

He was not identified as a suspect but is being questioned by investigators.

The family has created a Go Fund Me to help with Kimberly’s funeral expenses.

ORGINAL STORY:

The Mobile County Sheriffs Office and Chickasaw Police Department are investigating a deadly Thursday night shooting in Chickasaw.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on 3rd Avenue and involves a female victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital and authorities later confirmed that she has died.

According to Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller around 8:45 they got a call about a shooting.

When investigators arrived on scene they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Miller says two men pulled up to the house on the corner and started firing.

Witnesses tell investigators multiple people were inside the house, but no one else was hurt.

“As best as we can tell right now the facts that we’ve gotten from witnesses is that a car with two males drove up to the residence and opened fire on the residence from the driveway up to the door,” Chief Miller said. “We are still in the midst of the beginning of the investigation. We have few details at this time.”

Chief Miller didn’t say if the two men who pulled up knew the victim or if this shooting was random.

A man on scene was detained for questioning but was not identified as a suspect.

Chickasaw Police are the lead agency on this case. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

